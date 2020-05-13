LOADING

Goodwill of North Georgia to reopen all locations May 13, asking for hold on donations

Goodwill of North Georgia to reopen all locations May 13, asking for hold on donations

Decaturish.com May 13, 2020
Image provided to Decaturish.
In a press release, Goodwill of North Georgia announced it will reopen all remaining locations in its territory on Wednesday, May 13 , and ask people who wish to donate items to hold their donations for an additional week. With the health and safety of employees and guests as the highest priority, locations will feature new and enhanced safety measures.

Adjusted hours have also been set until further notice. Stores will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., seven days a week and career centers will open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The organization will resume acceptance of donations at stores and attended donation centers on May 18 through a no-contact donation process.

Due to the generosity of the North Georgia community, thousands of new items are on the sales floor ready for the reopening. Each purchase helps to support the organization’s mission to put North Georgians to work. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Goodwill of North Georgia has helped more than 3,000 jobseekers, the press release said.

