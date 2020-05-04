Hundreds line up for free COVID-19 testing at House of Hope in greater Decatur

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Greater Decatur, GA – The DeKalb County Board of Health on May 4 partnered with the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force Community Outreach Committee and the Georgia Department of Public Health to offer free COVID-19 testing at the House of Hope Atlanta.

House of Hope is located on Flat Shoals Parkway in greater Decatur.

Hundreds of cars were in line by the time testing began at 3 p.m. Pre-registered participants were tested as they sat in their vehicles by volunteer and DeKalb County Health Department doctors, nurses and health practitioners.

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County Board of Health said 538 people received COVID-19 tests at this event.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

[adsanity id=”60628″ align=”alignright” /