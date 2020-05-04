Hundreds line up for free COVID-19 testing at House of Hope in greater Decatur

Greater Decatur, GA – The DeKalb County Board of Health on May 4 partnered with the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force Community Outreach Committee and the Georgia Department of Public Health to offer free COVID-19 testing at the House of Hope Atlanta.
House of Hope is located on Flat Shoals Parkway in greater Decatur.
Hundreds of cars were in line by the time testing began at 3 p.m. Pre-registered participants were tested as they sat in their vehicles by volunteer and DeKalb County Health Department doctors, nurses and health practitioners.
A spokesperson for the DeKalb County Board of Health said 538 people received COVID-19 tests at this event.
Dr. Wendy Greene administers a nasopharyngeal swab on a person sitting in their car during the COVID-19 pop-up testing at the House of Hope Atlanta on May 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Medical personnel administers a nasopharyngeal swab to a person sitting in their car during the COVID-19 pop-up testing at the House of Hope Atlanta on May 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A volunteer talks with a test participant during the COVID-19 pop up testing at the House of Hope.
Medical personnel provided COVID-19 testing at the House of Hope Atlanta, May 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Medical personnel provided COVID-19 testing at the House of Hope Atlanta, May 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A volunteer gathers information from a test participant before they are swabbed for COVID-19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A medical professional in protective gear stands ready for COVID-19 testing to begin at the House of Hope Atlanta May 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People wait in their vehicles to be tested for the COVID-19 virus at the House of Hope Atlanta May 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Medical personnel provided COVID-19 testing at the House of Hope Atlanta, May 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Medical personnel talk before the start of COVID-19 testing at the House of Hope Atlanta May on 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The calm before the storm during COVID-19 testing at the Hosue of Hope Atlanta on May 4.
Medical personnel stood ready to begin testing people for the COVID-19 virus at the House of Hope Atlanta pop up site on May 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Medical personnel suit up in protective gear to begin COVID-19 testing at the House of Hope Atlanta pop up site on May 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ivette Redfield, a volunteer from the DeKalb County Emergency Response team (CERT), helps people with their questions as they wait to be tested on May 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The House of Hope Atlanta steeple is seen in the background as people line up in their cars to be tested for the COVID-19 on May 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Medical personnel in protective gear wait to begin COVID-19 testing at the House of Hope Atlanta on May 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Medical personnel preparing for COVID-19 testing at the House of Hope Atlanta pop up site on May, 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.