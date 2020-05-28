International Community School receives a grant from the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement

Share









Greater Decatur, GA — International Community School, a Dekalb County public charter school, received a $10,000 grant from the Governor’s Office for Student Achievement.

Eleven other schools across the state received grants, which seek to help schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, International Community School serves students from more than 20 countries. The pandemic and distance learning have presented challenges in serving a diverse, at-risk student population. The school will use their funds to partner with New American Pathways to source translators and interpreters to communicate more seamlessly with the student body and families. The school will also develop a weekly family newsletter to ensure students and families have access to crucial information during the pandemic and beyond.

The International Community School (ICS) is a public charter school in DeKalb County, Georgia serving students in grades K-5. ICS was strategically designed in 2002 to bring together refugee, immigrant and local children in an academically challenging and nurturing environment. Today, the school serves more than 400 students annually representing more than 30 nationalities and speaking 25 languages.

