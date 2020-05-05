LOADING

‘Joshilyn Jackson Reads’ virtual book series announced

Decatur

'Joshilyn Jackson Reads' virtual book series announced

Decaturish.com May 5, 2020
Decatur Branch of the DeKalb County Public Library. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA – In a recent press release, the Decatur Book Festival, Georgia Center for the Book, and metro Atlanta library systems announced a series of 11 virtual book talks via Crowdcast called “Joshilyn Jackson Reads.”

In time for the release of her novel, “Never Have I Ever,” Jackson will interview authors and moderate panels during May and through the summer. For the inaugural event, Jackson will welcome a new voice in Southern literature, Ginger Eager. A Decatur resident, Eager will talk about her debut, “The Nature of Remains.”

The talk is free, open to the public and will be held Thursday, May 7 at 7 pm.

To join the virtual author program, go to www.decaturbookfestival.com.

