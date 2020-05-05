‘Joshilyn Jackson Reads’ virtual book series announced

Share









Decatur, GA – In a recent press release, the Decatur Book Festival, Georgia Center for the Book, and metro Atlanta library systems announced a series of 11 virtual book talks via Crowdcast called “Joshilyn Jackson Reads.”

In time for the release of her novel, “Never Have I Ever,” Jackson will interview authors and moderate panels during May and through the summer. For the inaugural event, Jackson will welcome a new voice in Southern literature, Ginger Eager. A Decatur resident, Eager will talk about her debut, “The Nature of Remains.”

The talk is free, open to the public and will be held Thursday, May 7 at 7 pm.

To join the virtual author program, go to www.decaturbookfestival.com.

