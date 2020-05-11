LOADING

Type to search

Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization focuses on charitable projects during pandemic

COVID-19 Kirkwood

Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization focuses on charitable projects during pandemic

Decaturish.com May 11, 2020
A hand made sign in Kirkwood. April 20, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

 

By Sara Amis, contributor 

Atlanta, GA – KNO held its second virtual meeting on May 10 via Zoom.

At the April meeting, it was announced that Kirkwood Spring Fling, which normally dominates the organization’s activities at this time of year, had been canceled. Additionally, the previous brisk pace of permit applications for commercial and residential building projects in the area, all of which require KNO approval, appears to have slowed considerably.

However, KNO’s charitable activities are expanding.

At the April meeting, a new committee was announced called Kirkwood Adopt a Senior Program, for the purpose of helping elderly residents during the pandemic. The program has so far matched 24 senior residents of Kirkwood to volunteers willing to help them with groceries and other needs.

Committee member Rajesh Kurup reported that KASP has raised about $2,000 through Georgia Gives.

He added,  “We’ve had about seventy [grocery] deliveries to seniors. We’ve gotten set up with an Instagram page, and a voice mail for seniors to call in so that if they’re having challenges and can’t get hold of their volunteers, they can get in touch with us directly. Hopefully, we can keep that momentum going, we’re really proud of what we’ve gotten done.”

Kirkwood Cares, an established committee that provides repairs to the homes of low-income residents of the neighborhood, is hoping to expand as well.

Committee chair Justin Schaeffer said that in addition to fixing a water heater and doing some electrical and plumbing work, they had just completed a bathroom renovation for a house on Murray Hill Avenue and were considering a new roof for a house on Howard Avenue, and repair of another house that had a tree fall on it.

To fund those relatively large projects, Schaeffer said, “We’re hoping to convert all one thousand and forty-one likes on our Facebook page to ten or twenty dollar monthly donors. If you can afford ten dollars a month to help out your Kirkwood Cares committee, we would love it. Tell your friends.”

harmel codi

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus