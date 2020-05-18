LA Fitness plans to reopen on May 22

Share









Greater Decatur, GA – LA Fitness has announced plans to reopen its gyms in Georgia.

The company initially had plans to reopen on May 1 but backed away from that plan. The new opening date is Friday, May 22 at 8 a.m. which is described as a “preview period” with no billing.

“As we continue to receive approvals from government officials and guidance from health authorities, we’ll start to reopen our clubs on a timetable that we believe strikes the proper balance between our desire to help you resume your workout routine and the desire we all have to remain healthy,” the company said in an email to its members.

LA Fitness said Georgia is “one of our first markets to reopen” and the May 22 date is intended to give customers a glimpse of the changes that will be in store for members.

“Temporarily, the spa, sauna, basketball court and Kids Klub will be closed,” the company said. “Group fitness classes are scheduled to resume beginning June 1, but capacity will be limited to allow for appropriate physical distancing. The preview period starts Friday the 22nd, when we will open the doors at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.”

Club hours from May 22 to June 1 are:

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The company will allow customers to check in one at a time, will limit building occupancy and will reduce equipment availability.

Check-ins will be “contactless” and hand sanitizing will be required upon entering. Additional staff will be responsible for sanitizing equipment in high-touch areas. Employees will be screened before their shift and will be required to wear masks and gloves.

Customers will also be asked to have their temperature taken and will be told to leave if their temperature is 100.4 or higher. Customers are advised to wash or sanitize their hands often, wipe down equipment after each use, spray the shower after each use, bring a towel and mat, follow social distancing guidelines and exit the gym “without unnecessary delay.”

“Most importantly, if you feel sick, have a fever, chills, are coughing, have shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, sore throat, recent loss of taste or smell, or if in the last two weeks you have been in close contact with a person with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, please stay home,” the email from LA Fitness says.

Other gyms plan to reopen soon as well now that Gov. Brian Kemp has given the OK for them to do so.

YMCA plans to open its Decatur location in June.

