May 6 is School Nurse Day

Decatur, GA – Today, May 6, is National School Nurse Day.

Shonda Moore, Lead Nurse for City Schools of Decatur, said there are nurses in every school building. With schools currently closed due to COVID-19, they are now working to fight the pandemic.

“They are fantastic and have been working so hard during the pandemic by volunteering with the Department of Public Health on their COVID-19 Isolation Line,” she said.

Moore said the school district’s nurses possess a high level of knowledge, expertise and professionalism.

“Your RN is typically the only medical professional onsite, which means they have to work independently,” Moore said. “No longer is the health office just for bandaids. Your RN performs a critical role of providing support to the student physically, mentally, and emotionally. Your RN supports the students’ achievements in the learning process by providing preventative screening services and health education to students, parents and staff. Additionally, your RN administers medication, performs healthcare procedures, and handles students with health conditions such as diabetes, seizure disorders, asthma and allergies. Your RN monitors immunizations, manages communicable diseases, and assesses the school environment to prevent injury and ensure safety. Because healthy children are successful learners, your RN will continue to serve as a liaison between our school personnel, family, and community healthcare providers to ensure a healthy school environment for them daily.”

Moore encouraged parents to get to know their school nurses by visiting their pages on their school’s website.

