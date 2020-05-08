MomoCon 2020 goes virtual for Memorial Day Weekend

Share









Atlanta, GA — MomoCon 2020 announced in a press release that they will be going virtual for Memorial Day Weekend. MomoConline will take place from May 21 through May 24.

The free four-day event will feature live streaming panels and events on Twitch, an online cosplay showcase, and a special Discord community so fans can interact with each other.

“MomoCon is about building community, and while we will miss interacting with fans IRL, we’re excited to announce this official MomoCon online community where fans can interact over Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the year,” said MomoCon founder Jessica Merriman. “Our Discord server will allow fans to interact around the more than 100 hours of planned content such as panels, tournaments, showcases, and even giveaways ”

MomoConline’s multiple Twitch channels will have new content each day. A full schedule of events and participating games will be released before it kicks off on May 21.

This year, the event was scheduled for the Georgia World Congress Center and would have doubled in size with room for more gaming, panels, and events. The World Congress Center was converted into a hospital for COVID-19 patients.

Moving online allows MomoCon to continue to reach its audience and allow fans to interact virtually.

More information and links can be found at www.momocon.com/online.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.