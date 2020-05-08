More COVID-19 testing planned at House of Hope Atlanta; testing is free and open to everyone

Share









Greater Decatur, GA – Following a successful event on May 4 that saw 538 people tested for COVID-19, House of Hope Atlanta will host another testing event on Monday, May 11.

Testing is free and open to everyone. Here’s the full announcement from the DeKalb County Board of Health.

Board of Health to Conduct Second Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Site at The House of Hope Atlanta WHAT: DeKalb County COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing Site WHEN: Monday, May 11, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. WHERE: The House of Hope Atlanta 4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034 KEY FACTS: – Testing is FREE. – Pre-registration is required. Visit dekalbhealth.net for online registration or call the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. PLEASE NOTE: Online registration will open at midnight on Friday, May 8. The COVID-19 Call Center will begin accepting registration at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, May 8. – COVID-19 testing is open to ALL individuals. – This event is a partnership between the DeKalb County Board of Health, the Georgia Department of Public Health, The House of Hope Atlanta and the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force Community Outreach Committee, co-chaired by Dr. Bernice King and Leonardo Smith.

