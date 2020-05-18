Multiple Chamblee Officials in quarantine following exposure to COVID-19 at public meeting

Share









Chamblee, GA – The city of Chamblee held an in-person public meeting on May 14, a decision that resulted in the city manager and other local officials quarantining themselves after being exposed to an asymptomatic COVID-19 carrier.

The city held the meeting at the Chamblee Civic Center.

“We previously asked our zoning attorney if we could have the meeting via teleconference and were advised that we should not,” the city announced in a Facebook post. “There were six public hearings scheduled, three were deferred from the previous month and had waited more than 60 days for their zoning cases to be heard. City staff recommended denial on five of the six hearings Thursday. One applicant voluntarily deferred.”

The city attempted to enforce social distancing at the meeting to prevent the spread of the virus. The asymptomatic carrier was wearing a mask at the time.

“Precautions were taken,” the Facebook post says. “The meeting at the civic center was broadcast live for the first time so individuals could hear the debate without attending in person. Public comments were accepted via email as well as in person. Officers and staff monitored for symptoms, and temperatures were taken of all attendees before they were allowed to enter. Staff attendance was limited. Chairs were spaced ten feet apart and hand sanitizer and Lysol spray were provided throughout the building.”

The person who attended the meeting, held on Thursday, developed symptoms on Friday and tested positive on Sunday.

“This individual was responsible and respectful during the meeting,” the Facebook post says. “They wore a mask and remained six feet away from other attendees. They notified the city immediately upon receiving the COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday.”

After the notification, multiple employees isolated themselves.

“The city notified attendees who provided phone or email contact information,” the Facebook post says. “A public announcement was issued earlier today. All city employees who attended, including the city manager, will self-isolate for 14 days, and the civic center will be cleaned and will remain closed for 10 days. We believe the protocols and precautions taken at the meeting limited potential exposure, but we take this matter very seriously and will continue to monitor.”

The city’s next meeting will be held virtually, the Facebook post says.

