(PHOTOS) Decatur Lantern Parade-in-Place

Decatur, GA – This year the Decatur Lantern Parade became the Decatur Lantern Parade-in-Place.
The social distancing version of the annual event began at dusk May 8 and ended May 10.
People were encouraged to light up their houses and yards, play parade music and bike, walk or drive to check out the light shows in their neighborhood.
Scenes from the Decatur Lantern Parade-in-Place, May 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Scenes from the Decatur Lantern Parade-in-Place, May 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Color Wheel Studio on E. Howard Street where any other year crowds of people would be gathered to step off for the annual Decatur Lantern Parade. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A family checks out the lights on Ridgeland Avenue during the Decatur Lantern Parade-in-Place, May 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beverly Beyer, a member of the Krewe of Grateful Gluttons looks up at her giant snake puppet lantern during the Decatur Lantern Parade-in-Place, May 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the light show on Poplar Street during the Decatur Lantern Parade-in-Place, May 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elliott Boswell created this piece with “swimming” jelly fish in his front yard for the Decatur Lantern Parade-in_Place May 9.
Ian McMillan holding Lambo, lit up his fence with hearts in honor of his wife Jennifer for Mother’s Day during the Decatur Lantern Parade-in-Place, May 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Flamingos roost on a Mead Road front yard during the Decatur Lantern Parade-in-Place, May 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A house in Oakhurst is lit up during the Decatur Lantern Parade-in-Place, May 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lighted umbrellas festoon a yard on Cambridge Avenue during the Decatur Lantern Parade-in-Place, May 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
