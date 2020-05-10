(PHOTOS) Decatur Lantern Parade-in-Place

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA – This year the Decatur Lantern Parade became the Decatur Lantern Parade-in-Place.

The social distancing version of the annual event began at dusk May 8 and ended May 10.

People were encouraged to light up their houses and yards, play parade music and bike, walk or drive to check out the light shows in their neighborhood.

