(PHOTOS) Our favorite Kirkwood Spring Fling and Decatur Arts Festival pictures

Decaturish.com May 21, 2020
Bennett Occhialini reaches towards the sky as he tries to pop bubbles during the 2015 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Jonathan Phillips.
Decatur, GA –  COVID-19 canceled two popular local events this month: the Kirkwood Spring Fling and the Decatur Arts Festival.

The Decatur Arts Festival would’ve occurred this weekend. The Spring Fling would’ve occurred on May 16.

Decaturish has always covered both events. In honor of these springtime traditions, we wanted to share some of our favorite photos that we’ve published over the years. It can’t replace the real thing, but we hope the memories will tide you over until 2021.

Melissa O’ Shields, of Avondale Estates, dances to the live music at the 17th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling in Kirkwood, Georgia on May 18, 2019. The day started with a 5K run and continued with an artists market, live music, local food vendors, a BBQ competition and a kids area. Photo by Rebecca Breyer

Friends (from left) Vincent Digiacomo, Tahlao Huynh, Mariel Marlow, and Colin Basler enjoy food, beer, and some shade during the 2018 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Greta Reynolds

The Glumson Brothers perform on stage during the 2016 Kirkwood Spring Fling.
Photo by Jonathan Phillips

Joe Stark (right) and his brother David perform as the band Baby Bee during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 23, 2015. Photo by Jonathan Phillips

From left: Friends Nina, Maya, and Olivia enjoy King of Pops in the Decatur Square at the 2018 Decatur Arts Festival. Photo by Greta Reynolds

Natalie Enzmann helps her sister Jessie Queen paint a photo backdrop at the 2018 Decatur Arts Festival. Photo by Greta Reynolds

Brie Petrilli pours a beer during the 2015 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Jonathan Phillips

Jean Jacque Credi practices yoga as his children Eve and Edison hang at his feet during the 2016 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Jonathan Phillips

Alex Truong (left) checks out Justin Vowell’s artwork Aaron Collier’s artwork during the 2016 Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday. Photo by Jonathan Phillips

A glass octopus sits on display during the 2016 Decatur Arts Festival. Photo by Jonathan Phillips

Gabby Didas plays on the monkey bars at Bessie Branham Park during the 2015 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Jonathan Phillips

Stephanie Caron (right) and Evan Hart perform on stage during the 2015 Kirkwood Spring Fling.
Photo by Jonathan Phillips

Kristin Diable (center) performs on stage during the 2015 Decatur Arts Festival. Photo by Jonathan Phillips

Zach Harris carries his daughter Kampbell on his shoulders as they walk past artist booths during the 2015 Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday. Photo by Jonathan Phillips

Abi Neupane makes his last serve, winning the ping pong tournament at the 2018 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Greta Reynolds

Sarah Filer of Circus Camp helps kids try out the trapeze at the 2018 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Greta Reynolds

Blake Young hulu hoops at the 2018 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Greta Reynolds

Francesco Betancourt looks at artwork by Geoffrey Harris during the 2015 Decatur Arts Festival.
Photo by Jonathan Phillips

Carly Gibson plays guitar as Gibson Wilbanks performs on stage during the 2016 Decatur Arts Festival. Photo by Jonathan Phillips

ConunDrums perform at the 2018 Decatur Arts Festival. Photo by Greta Reynolds

Master Sergeant Grant James Vesterfelt dresses in character as Soaring Eagle at the 2018 Decatur Arts Festival. Photo by Greta Reynolds

