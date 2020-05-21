(PHOTOS) Our favorite Kirkwood Spring Fling and Decatur Arts Festival pictures

Decatur, GA – COVID-19 canceled two popular local events this month: the Kirkwood Spring Fling and the Decatur Arts Festival.
The Decatur Arts Festival would’ve occurred this weekend. The Spring Fling would’ve occurred on May 16.
Decaturish has always covered both events. In honor of these springtime traditions, we wanted to share some of our favorite photos that we’ve published over the years. It can’t replace the real thing, but we hope the memories will tide you over until 2021.
Melissa O’ Shields, of Avondale Estates, dances to the live music at the 17th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling in Kirkwood, Georgia on May 18, 2019. The day started with a 5K run and continued with an artists market, live music, local food vendors, a BBQ competition and a kids area. Photo by Rebecca Breyer
Friends (from left) Vincent Digiacomo, Tahlao Huynh, Mariel Marlow, and Colin Basler enjoy food, beer, and some shade during the 2018 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Greta Reynolds
The Glumson Brothers perform on stage during the 2016 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Jonathan Phillips
Joe Stark (right) and his brother David perform as the band Baby Bee during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 23, 2015. Photo by Jonathan Phillips
From left: Friends Nina, Maya, and Olivia enjoy King of Pops in the Decatur Square at the 2018 Decatur Arts Festival. Photo by Greta Reynolds
Natalie Enzmann helps her sister Jessie Queen paint a photo backdrop at the 2018 Decatur Arts Festival. Photo by Greta Reynolds
Brie Petrilli pours a beer during the 2015 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Jonathan Phillips
Jean Jacque Credi practices yoga as his children Eve and Edison hang at his feet during the 2016 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Jonathan Phillips
Alex Truong (left) checks out Justin Vowell’s artwork Aaron Collier’s artwork during the 2016 Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday. Photo by Jonathan Phillips
A glass octopus sits on display during the 2016 Decatur Arts Festival. Photo by Jonathan Phillips
Gabby Didas plays on the monkey bars at Bessie Branham Park during the 2015 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Jonathan Phillips
Stephanie Caron (right) and Evan Hart perform on stage during the 2015 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Jonathan Phillips
Kristin Diable (center) performs on stage during the 2015 Decatur Arts Festival. Photo by Jonathan Phillips
Zach Harris carries his daughter Kampbell on his shoulders as they walk past artist booths during the 2015 Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday. Photo by Jonathan Phillips
Abi Neupane makes his last serve, winning the ping pong tournament at the 2018 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Greta Reynolds
Sarah Filer of Circus Camp helps kids try out the trapeze at the 2018 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Greta Reynolds
Blake Young hulu hoops at the 2018 Kirkwood Spring Fling. Photo by Greta Reynolds
Francesco Betancourt looks at artwork by Geoffrey Harris during the 2015 Decatur Arts Festival. Photo by Jonathan Phillips
Carly Gibson plays guitar as Gibson Wilbanks performs on stage during the 2016 Decatur Arts Festival. Photo by Jonathan Phillips
ConunDrums perform at the 2018 Decatur Arts Festival. Photo by Greta Reynolds
Master Sergeant Grant James Vesterfelt dresses in character as Soaring Eagle at the 2018 Decatur Arts Festival. Photo by Greta Reynolds
