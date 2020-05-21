(PHOTOS) Our favorite Kirkwood Spring Fling and Decatur Arts Festival pictures

Share









Decatur, GA – COVID-19 canceled two popular local events this month: the Kirkwood Spring Fling and the Decatur Arts Festival.

The Decatur Arts Festival would’ve occurred this weekend. The Spring Fling would’ve occurred on May 16.

Decaturish has always covered both events. In honor of these springtime traditions, we wanted to share some of our favorite photos that we’ve published over the years. It can’t replace the real thing, but we hope the memories will tide you over until 2021.

