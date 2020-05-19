(PHOTOS) The COVID-19 pandemic in pictures: Caps, gowns and masks

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA – Photographer Dean Hesse has been out and about snapping more pictures of the people and places affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following photos were taken over the last month. In all cases, the photographer used appropriate social distancing practices. We have already published some of these photos with other Decaturish articles.

