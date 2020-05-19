(PHOTOS) The COVID-19 pandemic in pictures: Caps, gowns and masks

Decatur, GA – Photographer Dean Hesse has been out and about snapping more pictures of the people and places affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following photos were taken over the last month. In all cases, the photographer used appropriate social distancing practices. We have already published some of these photos with other Decaturish articles.
Ian McMillan holding Lambo, lit up his fence with hearts in honor of his wife Jennifer for Mother’s Day during the Decatur Lantern Parade-in-Place May 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Conner Willingham, 13, paints on a new mural going up at the old BellSouth building on the corner East Lake Drive and Park Place in Oakhurst while mom Reid and brother Knox, 8, work in the background the morning of May 9. The project is a joint effort between neighbors from Hood Circle and 3rd Avenue. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Miles Bryant, 10, paints on a new mural going up at the old BellSouth building on the corner East Lake Drive and Park Place in Oakhurst on the morning of May 9. The project is a joint effort between neighbors from Hood Circle and 3rd Avenue. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gracie Sommer and Chris Dillon in Decatur May 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chris McCue (l), Mark Haynes and other customers wearing protective masks wait in line to enter Revolution Doughnuts in Decatur May 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lawrence’s Café owner Tony Chebib said he was offering take out service only as he looked out from the door of his restaurant on W. College Avenue in Decatur May 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chabad Decatur gave out free protective face masks at 315 W. Ponce in downtown Decatur May 9. Rabbi Avremi Slavaticki pictured here said, “When the CDC recommended wearing masks we worked around the clock to secure masks for the community. We secured just under 6,000 and came up with the idea of mask drive-thru distribution to the general community done in the safest way possible while they stay in their car.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dr. Wendy Greene administers a nasopharyngeal swab on a person sitting in their car during the COVID-19 pop up testing at the House of Hope Atlanta, May 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pastor John Elmore III leads a parking lot service at the 3-D Church in Stonecrest May 3. “We started to pull up and praise April 5 as a response to COVID-19. We also became a food bank during shelter in place. We’re going to stay here in the parking lot until people feel safe. Even though we’re following directions we’ve always said you can’t quarantine Jesus,” said Elmore.
Handprints make up the leaves of trees on a mural completed May 15 by over 20 Oakhurst families at the old BellSouth building on East Lake Drive. Photo by Dean Hesse.
An electronic sign on Memorial Drive near Kensington Road in DeKalb County gives directions to COVID-19 testing at the National Guard Armory May 16. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Faculty from the Global Village Project, a school for young refugee women in Decatur, held a car parade through their students’ neighborhoods to celebrate their graduation May 16. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marquintez Coleman at his home in Clarkston May 16. Coleman said politics surrounding the virus has created tension between people and he hopes there can be something positive to come out of the situation. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur High Seniors from the Class of 2020 who attended Winnona Park Elementary School celebrated graduation with a car parade through their neighborhood Friday, May 15. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Patricia Calcagno and Peggy Burgess (not pictured) from the Avondale Estates Garden Club planted Red Penta, White New Guinea impatiens and Blue Scaevola at the Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker in front of city hall on N. Avondale Plaza May 15. The club maintains the marker and plants new flowers for Memorial Day every year. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Assistant City Manager for the City of Tucker John McHenry delivers protective masks to the Northlake Senior Apartments on Northlake Parkway May 16. The city purchased 6,400 masks to distribute to care facilities, small businesses and residents in need using funds budgeted for projects canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A handmade sign on Las Colinas Mexican Grill in downtown Tucker lets customers know they are open for dine-in and to-go service May 13. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bradley Wyatt visits with his friend Sean Schacke on the loading dock of Evergreen Butcher & Baker on Hosea Williams Drive in Kirkwood May 12. Schacke who co-owns Evergreen with his wife Emma said they have been busier than ever. “I’m very thankful,” he said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Casey Hendricks stops at Atlanta Fire Station 18 in Kirkwood with Emersyn, 6 mo. in stroller and Wyatt, 2, May 12. Hendricks, who has been watching the children during the pandemic said they always stop at the fire station on their daily walks. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tiffany Griffin looks out the window at Arden’s Garden on Hosea Williams Drive in Kirkwood May 12. “We have had shortened hours but never closed,” she said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kirkwood May 12, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chef Nikalus Cowherd from Le Petit Marche’ in Kirkwood takes time to eat May 12. “We reopened yesterday (May 11) for takeout only. You can order online,” he said. “I’m doing fine so far. Marche’ (Sparks) the owner took care of us. She set us up with unemployment and weekly food deliveries. I’m just glad to be back at work.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kirkwood Feed & Seed Supply owner Joann Schwartz at her business on Hosea Williams Drive in Kirkwood May 12. “We are fortunate to be considered an essential business,” said Schwartz who also owns Kirkwood Bark & Lounge Doggy Day Care. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Steve Wohl, Sr. Vice President for Oakhurst Realty volunteered to pass out protective masks during Chabad Decatur’s free drive through mask distribution at 315 W. Ponce in downtown Decatur May 9. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brandon Langley, a beer tender at The Beer Growler in Avondale Estates turns sign spinner to generate business during the COVID-19 pandemic May 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Casey Griffin waits for his takeout order at Steinbeck’s Ale House in Oakhurst while an inflatable hippo walks by May 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A few people threw a social distance Cinco de Mayo inflatable parade in Oakhurst May 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Oakhurst May 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Victoria Duke, 8, wore her bear hunt mask with a mask before joining a social distance Cinco de Mayo parade in Oakhurst May 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Momma Dee worships from her car during the “Pull Up and Praise” parking lot service at the 3-D Church on Panola Road in Stonecrest May 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jannine Taylor, with her son Levi, 6, and Nadine Pritchard maintain social distancing while having a conversation in downtown Decatur Saturday, May 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Signage on the front of Raging Burrito in downtown Decatur May 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Candi Charmoli (center) waves her hands in the air from the Toco Hill Shopping Center as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the Atlanta VA Medical Center on Clairmont Road as part of a salute to front-line COVID-19 responders May 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
