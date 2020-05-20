Politicians line up to endorse candidates in DeKalb County District 6 race

Share









DeKalb County, GA – The June 9 primary is less than a month away and endorsements are piling up for the three candidates running for DeKalb County Commission Super District 6.

Maryam Ahmad, a public health professional and activist, Emily Halevy, a “smart development” advocate, and Ted Terry, the former mayor of Clarkston, are running as Democrats to replace outgoing Commissioner Kathie Gannon, who decided not to seek another term. There are no Republicans running for the seat. Super District 6 encompasses the western half of DeKalb County.

In the days leading up to the election, each candidate has collected a pile of endorsements. Halevy and Terry are backed by numerous current elected officials. Ahmad’s endorsements are mostly from residents, but there elected officials as well: acting Clarkston Mayor Awet “Howard” Eyasu and Laura Hopkins, a Clarkston City Council member. To see her full list of endorsements, click here.

Halevy has been endorsed by Commissioner Gannon; District 4 DeKalb County Commissioner and Presiding Officer Steve Bradshaw; District 2 DeKalb County Commissioner Jeff Rader; former county CEO Liane Levetan; state Rep. Karla Drenner; state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver; Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore; Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst; Doraville Councilmember Andy Yeoman; former Clarkston Mayor Emanuel Ransom; former Clarkston City Councilmember Warren Hadlock; former Clarkston City Councilmember Beverly Burks; former Clarkston City Councilmember Dean Moore; and former Clarkston City Councilmember Jean Shephard Brown, among others. To see her full list of endorsements, click here.

Terry’s list of endorsements includes former Georgia governor Roy Barnes; U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson; former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Jason Carter; Atlanta City Councilmember Amir Farokhi; Clarkston City Councilmember YT Bell; District 5 DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson; District 3 DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson; state Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick; Clarkston City Councilmember Jamie Carroll; Doraville City Councilmember Stephe Koontz; state Sen. Steve Henson; Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore; Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman; former state representative Howard Mosby; Doraville City Councilmember Rebekah Cohen Morris; state Sen. Tonya P. Anderson; and DeKalb County School Board member Diijon DaCosta. To see his full list of endorsements, click here.

More information about voting in this election:

The voter registration deadline for the June 9 election was May 11.

You can look up your status by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page.” To visit the My Voter Page, click here. You can check your status by providing basic information like your last name, birthday and the county you live in. You can also see a sample ballot.

If you find you are not registered and want to be registered in time for the next election, there are a few ways you can get back on the voter rolls.

You can register online with the Secretary of State’s Office by clicking here.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, in order to register to vote you must:

– Be a citizen of the United States

– Be a legal resident of the county where you are voting

– Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote

– Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude

– Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

For more information about how to register, click here.

People are being encouraged to vote by mail in the upcoming election. Most people should’ve already received an application for an absentee ballot form in the mail. Absentee ballots can be requested online through the Secretary of State’s Office or the County Board of Registrations and Elections. The county board of registrar’s office is located at 4380 Memorial Drive Suite, 300, Decatur, GA 30032. Once the ballot has been requested, election officials will mail each voter the appropriate ballot.

People voting by mail will be identified using signature verification. If a signature doesn’t match, those voters will be mailed a provisional ballot and asked to return that along with a photocopy of their identification. Three people have to agree that a signature does not match before a provisional ballot is sent to a voter.

Here is the most recent election update from DeKalb County:

Update on General Primary Election and Absentee Ballots DECATUR, Ga.– On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger postponed the May 19, 2020, presidential preference primary, special election, general primary and general nonpartisan election to June 9, 2020. All votes previously cast in the 2020 presidential preference primary/special election originally scheduled for March 24, 2020, will be counted on June 9, 2020. Voters who have previously cast ballots in the presidential preference primary / special election originally scheduled for March 24, 2020, will receive a ballot that contains the races for the June 9, 2020, general primary and general nonpartisan election only. Voters who have not yet cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential preference primary/special election will receive a ballot that contains both the presidential preference primary/special election races and the General Primary and general nonpartisan election races. On Monday, March 30, 2020, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office mailed absentee ballot applications to all registered active voters in the state. Applications requesting a ballot for May 19, 2020, will be processed as requesting a ballot for the June 9, 2020, election. Completed applications must be received by the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, and absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on June 9, 2020. Uniformed and Overseas Citizens (UOCAVA) ballots must be postmarked by June 9, 2020, and received no later than Friday, June 12, 2020. For more information, contact the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 404-298-4020.

