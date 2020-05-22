LOADING

Residents donate to provide more Decatur Emergency Small Business Loans

Decaturish.com May 22, 2020
FILE PHOTO: Terry Koval, owner and chef at the Deer And The Dove and B-Side Wood Fired Bagels on Sycamore Street said he had to let his entire staff go. He is asking people to contact their senators and representatives to demand that independent businesses be part of federal stimulus plan. Photo by Dean Hesse
Decatur, GA — As applications for Decatur’s Emergency Small Business Loan Program have exceeded the $500,000 in funding provided by the city, ongoing resident donations are helping to making up the difference, a press release from the city says.

Those donations, provided through non-profit Legacy Decatur’s Decatur United fund, have totaled just over $30,000 in the past two weeks, more than half way towards a goal of $50,000.

Donations are tax-deductible and can be made at www.legacydecatur.org.

Applications for the 0% interest, deferred payback loans were submitted by a broad cross section of Decatur small businesses between May 5 and May 15. Citizen giving began at roughly the same time and will continue through the end of the month, the press release said.

