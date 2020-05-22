Residents donate to provide more Decatur Emergency Small Business Loans

Share









Decatur, GA — As applications for Decatur’s Emergency Small Business Loan Program have exceeded the $500,000 in funding provided by the city, ongoing resident donations are helping to making up the difference, a press release from the city says.

Those donations, provided through non-profit Legacy Decatur’s Decatur United fund, have totaled just over $30,000 in the past two weeks, more than half way towards a goal of $50,000.

Donations are tax-deductible and can be made at www.legacydecatur.org.

Applications for the 0% interest, deferred payback loans were submitted by a broad cross section of Decatur small businesses between May 5 and May 15. Citizen giving began at roughly the same time and will continue through the end of the month, the press release said.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.