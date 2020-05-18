Technical College System of Georgia awarded $12 million to help workers affected by COVID-19

Share









Atlanta, GA – The Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) Office of Workforce Development was awarded a Dislocated Worker Grant by the U.S. Department of Labor, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Thursday. The grant, totaling $12 million, will help address workforce-related impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This federal funding will expand our capacity to serve Georgia workers who have experienced hardship due to COVID-19 closures,” said Governor Kemp. “Through employment assistance and training services, TCSG’s Office of Workforce Development will help eligible individuals get back into the workforce as quickly as possible.”

Dislocated Worker Grants are discretionary grants awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor. The grants provide resources to states in response to large, unexpected layoff events that cause significant job losses — all with the purpose of re-employing laid-off workers and enhancing their employability and earnings.

“We are extremely grateful for the funding provided by the U.S. Congress to help our fellow Georgians receive the essential job training needed to get back into the workforce,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “Through no fault of their own, many of our friends and neighbors lost their jobs due to the impact the coronavirus has had on the economy. This grant will help ensure these folks can get back on their feet, back into a job, and back to collecting a paycheck.”

Eligible individuals can click here to complete their initial application to receive job training and upskilling services provided by WorkSource GA. To learn more, please visit TCSG’s webpage on COVID-19 Employment & Training Assistance.

