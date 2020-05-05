Teenager who attended City Schools of Decatur has been missing since April 16

LOADING

Crime and public safety Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt May 5, 2020
Anthony “AJ” Haszleton Jr., 16. Image provided by DeKalb County Police.
Decatur, GA – DeKalb County Police are asking for the public’s help finding a local teenager who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Anthony “AJ” Haszleton Jr., 16, previously attended high school in City Schools of Decatur. He was last seen on April 16 at his Decatur home. He is 6 feet tall and was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and white shoes.

“If you have any info please contact DKPD’s SVU at 770-724-7710,” the DeKalb County Police Department said.

A police spokesperson said the investigation into his disappearance is ongoing.

