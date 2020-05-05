Teenager who attended City Schools of Decatur has been missing since April 16

Share









Decatur, GA – DeKalb County Police are asking for the public’s help finding a local teenager who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Anthony “AJ” Haszleton Jr., 16, previously attended high school in City Schools of Decatur. He was last seen on April 16 at his Decatur home. He is 6 feet tall and was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and white shoes.

“If you have any info please contact DKPD’s SVU at 770-724-7710,” the DeKalb County Police Department said.

A police spokesperson said the investigation into his disappearance is ongoing.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.