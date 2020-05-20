LOADING

Temporary lane closure on Columbia Drive begins May 26

Decatur Metro ATL

Decaturish.com May 20, 2020
Image provided by DeKalb County
Decatur, GA – On May 26, a single southbound lane along Columbia Drive, between Forrest Boulevard and Walker Drive, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while crews work to rehabilitate 348 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe, a press release says.

This section of Columbia Drive will reopen on Wednesday, May 27.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management initiated this construction project to address the repair needs of approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe as a part of ongoing maintenance to improve sewer service countywide.

Motorists and MARTA passengers should expect delays stemming from the lane closure. Signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the closure.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

harmel codi

