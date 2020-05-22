Trash pickup in DeKalb County and Decatur will be delayed because of Memorial Day holiday

Share









Decatur, GA – Residents of Decatur and people who use DeKalb Couty’s santiation services will have their trash picked up on an altered schedule next week.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday on May 25, DeKalb County’s sanitation schedule will be delayed by one day.

Here is the full announcement from DeKalb County:

In observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collection for residential customers will run one day late as follows: Monday, May 25 – Memorial Day observed. No sanitation collection service. Tuesday, May 26 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, May 25, will be serviced on Tuesday, May 26. Wednesday, May 27 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, May 26, will be serviced on Wednesday, May 27. Thursday, May 28 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, May 27, will be serviced on Thursday, May 28. Friday, May 29 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, May 28, will be serviced on Friday, May 29. The North Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 25. The Central Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 25, reopening on Tuesday, May 26, during normal operating hours. For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow @DKalbSanitation on Twitter.

Decatur will adopt a similar schedule. Here’s the announcement from the city:

As we prepare to observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 25 this is a friendly neighborhood reminder of the holiday scheduling for City of Decatur Solid Waste and Recycling Services: Regular services for Monday will be on Tuesday, May 26 and regular services for Tuesday will be on Wednesday, May 27 following the holiday.

