Tucker expanding Henderson Park tennis court hours

Tucker, GA – The City of Tucker’s Parks and Recreation Department announced a plan Wednesday to restore normal hours at the Henderson Park tennis courts after hours had been scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The courts will now be open from dawn until dusk. Only two of the four courts will be in play as part of the city’s efforts to promote social distancing. Tennis players are encouraged to bring their own balls, so as not to share with their playing partner. Parks and Recreation staff will be onsite to enforce the rules, which are also posted at the courts.

