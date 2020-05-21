Tucker opening pools on Memorial Day weekend, provides more details about summer programs

Share









Tucker, GA – Tucker is moving forward with plans to open the city’s pools on Memorial Day weekend, and city officials say they are taking every precaution to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The pools will open Saturday, May 23, at 11 a.m.

The Tucker area – specifically the 30084 zip code – has the largest number of COVID-19 cases reported in DeKalb County, with 279 cases reported as of May 18, though that figure is largely due to the number of long-term care facilities in the city.

But Tucker has a plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at its pools, according to a press release from the city.

“The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is taking exact measures to ensure social distancing for pool users,” the city announced. “Swimmers will have to register for a specific two-and-a-half-hour time period each day. Deck chairs will be spaced out at least six feet apart. There will be 30-minute periods every three hours where all chairs, common touch areas and bathroom facilities will be sanitized between swim sessions.”

Tucker has two pools: one at Kelley Cofer Park and one at the Smoke Rise Bath & Racquet Club, located at 2088 Glacier Drive.

“Our staff has done a lot of study and a lot of research on how best to accomplish the goal of safely opening these pools,” Parks and Recreation Director Rip Robertson said in a press release. “We think that this swim season, while different in many ways from any before, will be our best yet.”

The city plans to open both pools six days a week. The pools will be open on the following days and times.

COFER POOL

Wednesday – Monday

11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

SMOKE RISE POOL

Thursday – Tuesday

11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

DAILY SWIM SESSIONS

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

2 – 4:30 p.m.

5 – 7:30 p.m.

The city of Tucker also is offering summer passes which you can obtain by clicking here.

The city of Decatur, meanwhile, has opted to keep its pools closed. Mayor Patti Garrett said, “We’re not swimming in Decatur.”

“I think we just don’t feel comfortable in bringing groups together at this point,” Garrett said. “We’re having conversations about what might open when, but we do not have a date set as to when we would open our pools.”

The Decatur zip code – 30030 – has reported 73 COVID-19 cases as of May 18.

Tucker also recently announced more details for its summer programming.

“While we weren’t able to do a traditional summer camp this year, we think the diverse programming we’re offering will be a big hit with kids and their parents,” Recreation Leader Crystal Dawson said in a press release. “We have everything from half-hour yoga classes all the way up through four-hour half day activities. We can’t wait to get started with our participants.”

The city will offer the following activities:

– Youth and adult yoga classes (Kelley Cofer Park)

– Youth and family theater classes (Kelley Cofer Park)

– Kids recreation time (Various sites)

– STEM and creativity time (Tucker Nature Preserve)

– Youth and adult sports (Fitzgerald Field)

People who want to participate will need to register by visiting www.tuckerga.gov/parks.

Mayor Garrett said Decatur has canceled its summer activities.

“We’re not running camps,” Garrett said. “We’re not having baseball. We’re still trying to limit groups coming together.”

