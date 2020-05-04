(VIDEO) May the 4th be with you: Preschooler at Marcus Autism Center knows his ‘Star Wars’

Share









This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA – It’s May the 4, and this is the “Star Wars” video you’re looking for.

Meet Jack Knezevich, a preschooler who is autistic. He currently attends the Marcus Autism Center.

It turns out he has a deep knowledge of the Force.

“Jack first discovered ‘Star Wars’ at space camp last summer when someone brought in a board book,” a press release from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta says. “He was instantly fascinated and couldn’t wait to show his parents. His father Joe, who is a fan himself was delighted that his son came to share his love of ‘Star Wars’ all on his own. He immediately went out and bought Jack more books and audio tapes. With supervision, he watches some of the films and now has a vast collection of toys, costumes, books and most importantly knowledge.”

Jack also is doing well in school.

“Thanks to Jack’s hard work at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Marcus Autism Center, he’s made great strides,” the press release from CHOA says. “He’s caught up in areas that he previously had delays and has a new confidence that shines through when he discusses his love of Star Wars.”

Check it out:

