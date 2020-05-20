LOADING

Winner announced of Emory’s COVID-19 children’s e-book contest

Metro ATL

Decaturish.com May 20, 2020
Image provided by Emory University
Atlanta, GA – In an announcement on their website, Emory Global Health Institute invited writers and illustrators to create a children’s eBook aimed at providing age-appropriate information for children ages 6 to 9 on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winning submission was “COVID-19 Helpers,” co-authored by Beth Bacon and Kary Lee.

The eBook submission guidelines required age-appropriate, factual information on COVID-19, to reassure the reader they are safe and that it is okay to feel upset, and describe actions taken by medical professionals, the announcement said.

The winner received $10,000 plus online publication of their eBook on the EGHI website, social media platforms, and all EGHI promotional materials. Additionally, four books were selected to receive an honorable mention award of $1,000. To read the winning selections, check out their website link here.

