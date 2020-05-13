YMCA plans to reopen Decatur location in June

Share









Decatur, GA – The YMCA plans to open locations that have been closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Decatur location is expected to reopen on June 1.

It will not be business as usual, however.

“We’re taking a methodical, phased and regional approach, reopening Y branches in three waves,” the YMCA announced. “This reopen strategy is designed so members have the opportunity to visit a Y that is reasonably close to them as we work to reopen all of our Y facilities.”

The YMCA will implement the following safety measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Designated Entry/Exit: To help us maintain safety protocols, we will maintain designated entry/exit points at all YMCA locations. Facilities Designed for Social Distance: All areas reopening inside the Y have been evaluated and redesigned to help ensure social distancing between members. Branches will welcome back approximately 25% of the building capacity at any one time, with a one-hour limit on each member visit. Signage: Signage has been prominently placed throughout Y facilities to ensure social distancing and to promote hand washing and use of available hand sanitizer. Cleaning: In addition to nightly deep cleans, custodial staff will be on site all day for ongoing cleanings. All staff will be continuously wiping down common spaces, and members will be asked to wipe off all equipment used. Regular Temperature Checks: Both staff and members will receive temperature checks before entering Y facilities. PPE for Staff and Members: Staff will be required to wear masks and other personal protective equipment in most areas while members will be required to wear masks into the facility and while in common areas. Self-Scan Check-in: Members will be asked to self-scan their membership card/app to ensure a touchless entry process.

For more information about the YMCA’s reopening plans, click here.

