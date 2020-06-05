LOADING

Decatur

Agnes Scott giving out extra ‘Their lives matter’ signs June 5

Decaturish.com Jun 5, 2020
Image provided to Decaturish
Decatur, GA – This morning Agnes Scott will be placing and distributing “their lives matter” signs on and around their campus.

At noon today, neighbors and friends in the community can stop by to pick up the extras for free. They will be available on the College Avenue/South McDonough greenspace.

There are several protests planned for this weekend, including ones in Decatur. For more information, click here.

harmel codi

