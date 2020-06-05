Agnes Scott giving out extra ‘Their lives matter’ signs June 5

Share









Decatur, GA – This morning Agnes Scott will be placing and distributing “their lives matter” signs on and around their campus.

At noon today, neighbors and friends in the community can stop by to pick up the extras for free. They will be available on the College Avenue/South McDonough greenspace.

There are several protests planned for this weekend, including ones in Decatur. For more information, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us provide coverage of our local elections. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.