LOADING

Type to search

Agnes Scott hosting anti-racist webinar

Decatur Metro ATL

Agnes Scott hosting anti-racist webinar

Decaturish.com Jun 9, 2020
Looking across the quad at Agnes Scott College. Photo by Photo by DAVID ILIFF. License: CC-BY-SA 3.0 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agnes_Scott_College#mediaviewer/File:Agnes_Scott_College_-_Across_the_quad.jpg
Share

 

Decatur, GA – Agnes Scott will be hosting a webinar titled “Anti-Racist Work Begins at Home: A Community Courageous Conversation & a Teach-in for Allies” on Wednesday, June 10 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., a press release said.

Panelists will include Jacinta Williams, Head of Equality and Inclusion at Atlanta International School and Dr. Elilzabeth Hackett, Chair of Women’s Gender & Sexuality Studies at Agnes Scott. The moderator for the session will be Dr. Yves-Rose Porcena, Vice-President for Equity and Inclusion at Agnes Scott.

All members of the community are welcome to join. You can register online at www.tinyurl.com/cgdiwebinar3

harmel codi

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us provide coverage of our local elections. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus