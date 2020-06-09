Agnes Scott hosting anti-racist webinar

Share









Decatur, GA – Agnes Scott will be hosting a webinar titled “Anti-Racist Work Begins at Home: A Community Courageous Conversation & a Teach-in for Allies” on Wednesday, June 10 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., a press release said.

Panelists will include Jacinta Williams, Head of Equality and Inclusion at Atlanta International School and Dr. Elilzabeth Hackett, Chair of Women’s Gender & Sexuality Studies at Agnes Scott. The moderator for the session will be Dr. Yves-Rose Porcena, Vice-President for Equity and Inclusion at Agnes Scott.

All members of the community are welcome to join. You can register online at www.tinyurl.com/cgdiwebinar3

