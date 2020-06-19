Agnes Scott plans to reopen campus for Fall 2020

Share









Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College is planning to resume in-person instruction on campus for the Fall 2020 semester, according to an email sent to students from the college’s Presidential COVID-19 Task Force.

The campus will reopen for employees on July 6. Agnes Scott will be operating on a shortened fall semester, with classes beginning August 20th and ending November 24th, just before Thanksgiving. Final exams, which are usually held on-campus between Thanksgiving break and winter break, will be held remotely.

Another email sent by the college’s Student Government Association outlines the precautions that dining services and residence life will be taking to help keep students safe.

The college’s dining services will primarily exist in a “to-go” model, with students being able to pick up prepackaged meals that they order ahead of time. The dining services staff will receive ServSafe training. The campus also hopes to keep sustainability in mind by using compostable and recyclable packaging.

The majority of Agnes Scott students usually live on campus; previously, students had to meet specific circumstances in order to live off-campus. The college is relaxing these guidelines, allowing students to shift from residential status to commuter status more easily. Students who do plan to live on campus for the Fall 2020 semester will receive guidelines on how to maintain health and safety in residence halls and receive a kit that includes a face mask, hand sanitizer, and a thermometer. The college still plans to house students in double-occupancy rooms. In a significant change, no outside guests will be allowed into residence halls, and students will be asked to sign in and out of their residence halls “in order to facilitate contact tracing.” There will be designated areas for students to quarantine if needed. Finally, “Residence Assistants will help implement safety standards and guidelines in the residence halls, but are not expected to police students.”

Agnes Scott College’s president, President Leocadia Zak, is expected to release a more detailed message on the “return-to-campus” strategy in the next few days.

