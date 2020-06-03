LOADING

Assistant City Manager David Junger discusses plans for reopening Decatur facilities, including public pools

COVID-19 Decatur

Alex Brown Jun 3, 2020
The city’s first indoor pool at the Samuel L. Jones Boys and Girls Club in Oakhurst. Photo provided by the city of Decatur.
Decatur, Ga. — In Monday’s City Commission meeting, Assistant City Manager David Junger discussed progress for reopening businesses, and also brought up the possibility of reopening public pools.

“We’ve been working for several weeks on preparing a plan that not only is looking out for the safety of our community, but also the employees that work in our facilities to ensure that they can come to work, be safe, that the environment is safe and clean for all visitors, guests, and employees,” Junger said.

Junger said the plan would be a phased approach, and noted that City Manager Arnold has emphasized the importance of not rushing or reopening facilities too quickly.

“In addition to keeping the buildings clean and safe for our guests and employees, we’ve also been analyzing and acquiring personal protective equipment for staff and visitors, Junger said. “That’s been some of the challenge since we’ve had our facilities closed to visitors and minimal staff use, we wanted to make sure that we’re able to provide on an ongoing basis enough personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to keep the facility safely open.”

They hope to have a copy of the plan to the City Manager for review later this week.

City Manager Andrea Arnold fielded an email from an Atlanta resident who coaches tennis in Decatur asking about when the Glenlake tennis courts will reopen. City Commissioners listen to these requests but do not make statements or respond during the meeting, so it is unclear when those tennis facilities will be available for use again.

