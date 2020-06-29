Atlanta History Center welcomes guests back to indoor exhibitions on July 3

Share









Atlanta, GA – On Friday, July 3, Atlanta History Center will reopen its indoor exhibitions at its Buckhead location, a press release says.

This will mark the first time since the temporary closure began on March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that indoor exhibitions will be open to the public.

Guests will be able to experience all that the museum has to offer, including Cyclorama: The Big Picture, the Texas locomotive, the cornerstone Atlanta history exhibition Gatheround: Stories of Atlanta, and other signature and traveling exhibitions, including Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow, extended for its Atlanta showing through February 2021.

Atlanta History Center reopened its 33-acre Goizueta Gardens experience to the public on June 15, showcasing a wide array of landscapes, rare plants, and historic varieties of crops and animals, the press release says. The gardens will remain open for exploration, and historic houses, including the Swan House mansion, will be open in limited capacities to accommodate social distancing.

Capacity limitations for the entire campus will be monitored through timed ticket blocks. Face coverings are required for both staff and guests in all indoor locations.

A particular highlight of the reopening exhibitions includes the traveling exhibition Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow. Organized by the New-York Historical Society and enhanced substantially for its Atlanta showing by Atlanta History Center, the exhibition’s stay in Atlanta has been extended through February 2021. The exhibition explores the fight for full inclusion and citizenship for and by Black people from the end of the Civil War through the 1920s. Selections from Atlanta History Center’s collections on display include the Regimental Flag of the 127th United States Colored Troops (USCT), one of the few surviving banners carried by a segregated African American United States Army unit during the Civil War.

The Museum Shop will also be open, offering a selection of curated books, gifts, and works by local artists. Souper Jenny and BRASH Coffee will continue to be available for takeout service. The museum’s hours will change to Tuesday – Sunday, 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. Ticket purchases end at 3:00 p.m. daily. The museum will be closed to the public on Mondays. The 9 – 9:30 a.m. ticket block is exclusively for Atlanta History Center members, though members may reserve tickets during any time block.

Advanced ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. For ticketing and additional information, visit atlantahistorycenter.com or call (404) 814-4000.

