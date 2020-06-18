Atlanta Police Foundation pledges to be part of policing reforms, gives APD officers $500 bonus

Share









Atlanta, GA — Following reports of Atlanta Police Officers walking off the job in response to charges against Officer Garrett Rolfe who is accused of murdering Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, the Atlant Police Foundation has awarded each Atlanta Police Officer a $500 bonus.

The group also has pledged to help the city develop a “framework for police reform” which will be delivered to the mayor and city council in the coming weeks.

The Atlanta Police Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aims to “make Atlanta the safest and most inviting city for all its residents, workers and visitors.” According to a tax filing available on Guidestar.org, the group received $7.5 million in revenue in 2018, the most recent year available. The majority of those funds came from contributions and grants.

“These grants also allow us to increase officer morale by providing necessary resources to support officers working extended hours during special events such as the National College Football Championship,” the group’s tax filing says.

In a press release, the group said the $500 bonus is also about maintaining the department’s morale.

“The Atlanta Police Foundation is leading a strategy to build a framework for police reform, which we plan to present in the coming weeks to the mayor and City Council,” the press release says. “The plan will reflect the ideas of a broad array of law enforcement, business, social justice, and community experts. It will identify standards of operational excellence and reflect best practices from successful public safety programs across the nation, including some of our own work in Atlanta. While we work towards this, we want to ensure the rank-in-file that they have the support, trust and confidence of APF, as well as our donors and stakeholders. In an effort to stem attrition and boost morale, we issued a $500 bonus to each Atlanta Police Department officer today. Additionally, we will be providing meals to officers working 12-hour shifts and replacing and repairing more than 20 patrol cars destroyed in the recent riots as well as police bicycles and UTV units.”

