Avondale Estates Farmers Market opens on Sunday

Avondale Estates Farmers Market opens on Sunday

Decaturish.com Jun 16, 2020
Photo obtained via the city of Avondale Estates website.
Avondale Estates, GA – The Avondale Estates Farmers Market will be open on Sunday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the My Parents Basement parking lot at 22 N. Avondale Road. Customers are asked to park at My Parents Basement and to enter and exit the market at the information booth.

The market is implementing the following rules to help maintain social distancing at the market:

– Customers are asked to maintain 6 feet apart at all times.

– Only 15 customers will be allowed at a time within the market space.

– If possible, please have only 1 member of your household come to pick up.

– You are encouraged to pre-pay for orders whenever possible. Otherwise, please keep cash and credit card transactions to a minimum and process as quickly as possible. Cashless transactions are best.

– Please be patient.

– Use hand sanitizer provided by the vendors after each transaction and after leaving the market.

– You are highly encouraged to wear a face covering.

– No pets allowed.

– No on-site food consumption allowed.

– No food samples will be allowed.

– No music will be provided.

– Signs indicating social distancing and Covid19 safety practices will be posted.

– Please do not attend the market if you feeling unwell in any way.

– Any shopper who is at a higher risk, including individuals who are over 65 with underlying health conditions, should consider staying home, preorder, and have a friend or family member pick up your order.

– The restrooms at My Parents Basement are not open to the public.

It is recommended that those planning to attend pre-order and pre-pay when at all possible. Visit www.avondaleestatesfarmersmarket.org for additional information.

