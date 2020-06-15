Avondale Estates holding hearings on property tax increase

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — Tax revenue in the city of Avondale Estates will increase in the upcoming year due to an increase in property values.

The overall millage rate will not change.

Here is the full announcement from the city of Avondale Estates:

The Governing Authority of the City of Avondale Estates has tentatively adopted a 2020 millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 3.63 percent. From 2014 to 2018, City expenditures increased by an average of 6.53 percent, so a similar increase in the dollar amount collected from property tax is likely necessary to maintain the same level of service to City residents and businesses during 2020. All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this matter to be held remotely: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 88031378883 By phone (audio only): 301.715.8592 Webinar ID: 880 3137 8883 Monday, June 22, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 82034439166 By phone (audio only): 301.715.8592 Webinar ID: 820 3443 9166 Monday, June 29, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 89364345927 By phone (audio only): 301.715.8592 Webinar ID: 893 6434 5927 The purpose of the hearings is to allow public input on the level of service desired by residents and businesses, as well as the millage rate necessary to maintain those services. This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 9.8 mills, an increase of 0.343 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the mill rate will be no more than 9.457 mills. While resulting in more tax dollars collected, 9.8 mills is the same rate approved in 2019. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $375,000 is approximately $129. The proposed tax increase on non-homestead property with a fair market value of $525,000 is approximately $293.