Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights will lead March Against the Myth demonstration

Decatur, GA — Decatur’s Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights will lead the March Against the Myth demonstration “from the Eastside” on Saturday, June 27.

“They will be leaving from Inman Park Marta Station at 11 a.m. to march to Troy Davis Park (Woodruff Park),” a press release from the group says. “We will be highlighting those who were killed by police, vigilantes, or in custody in the Eastside of the Atlanta metro and State. These include Kevin Davis, Shali Tilson, Moore’s Ford Bridge, Anthony Hill, Troy Robinson, Jayvis Benjamin.”

Here is the full announcement:

Saturday, June 27th, the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights will be leading the March Against the Myth from the “Eastside”. They will be leaving from Inman Park Marta Station at 11am to march to Troy Davis Park (Woodruff Park). We will be highlighting those who were killed by police, vigilantes, or in custody in the Eastside of the Atlanta metro and State. These include: Kevin Davis, Shali Tilson, Moore’s Ford Bridge, Anthony Hill, Troy Robinson, Jayvis Benjamin… Beacon Hill is a part of the JUSTGeorgia Coalition that is sponsoring this action with Tamika Mallory’s Until Freedom organization. “The focus of many of the marches and protests in Atlanta and around Georgia have been deaths outside of Georgia. Their are families in Georgia who have suffered the same kind of losses and need our support in their fight for justice. We must hold local officials accountable.” Atty Mawuli Davis, Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Co-Chair “We want to defy the myth that Atlanta is so exceptional that we can stand alone in this fight. JUSTGeorgia encourages every corner of the state to stand and demand and end to racist violence by materially changing the laws and culture that criminalize Black people.” said Tiffany Roberts of Southern Center for Human Rights, a JUSTGeorgia foundational partner. JUSTGeorgia has tailored demands that will allow people from all over the state to take local and statewide action: – Divest from police & invest in communities; – Demilitarize police; – Repeal Georgia’s citizen’s arrest statute; – Stop and repeal laws that criminalize race; – Hold killer cops & their leaders accountable; – Remove unethical prosecutors from office; and – Fund local and statewide study committees on reparations. JUSTGeorgia is a coalition of organizations that came together after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery to amplify demands emanating from Southeast Georgia.

