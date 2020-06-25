Beacon Hill to hold ‘Salute to Students’ event on Sunday

Share









Decatur, GA — On Sunday, June 28, Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights will hold a “Salute to Students” event in Decatur Square to celebrate students who helped to organize around the removal of the Confederate monument and “take down hate in Decatur.”

The event will take place at 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the organizers. Beacon Hill asks that attendees wear masks.

A number of students from Decatur High School, including members of the Black Student Union, have been involved in activism and organizing since at least last year, when they met with legislators at the Georgia Capitol. More recently, racist incidents at the high school have sparked protests and organizing in support of anti-racist education in City Schools of Decatur.

