Biz Bits: Revival ready to reopen, Emory Healthcare partners with Atlanta Track Club
Decatur, GA — Here’s a quick look at business news in our community.
– Revival and Communion, the Kevin Gillespie-owned restaurant on Church Street in Decatur, plans to reopen.
“Revival will host their first dinner on Friday, June 26,” a spokesperson for the restaurant says. “While they will be open for dine-in, all seating will be located on the covered patio and front yard only. Reservations must be made for guests to dine in. Revival will also begin offering take-out service every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Communion, the beer garden located outside in the backyard of Revival, is now open for walk-ins on Fridays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at noon. To-go orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at 470-225-6770 or by ordering online.”
To see the menu, click here.
– Chai Pani, on West Ponce de Leon in Decatur, has reopened for takeout service.
The restaurant resumed dinner takeout orders on June 17.
“For now, we will only be open Wednesday–Sunday for dinner 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., closed Monday & Tuesday,” a spokesperson said. “[This] weekend, 6/27, we will start lunch service (11:30-3:30) on Saturdays & Sundays only. Our hope is to get back to normal operating hours as soon as possible but this will be the schedule for the foreseeable future. We are not currently offering any indoor or patio seating.”
The spokesperson added, “Guests can call in (404-378-4030) or order on our website for pickup, or use any of our delivery partners: Chow Now, Postmates, Uber Eats, and Door Dash.”
Here’s a copy of the menu.
– Atlanta Track Club is partnering with Emory Healthcare as the official sports medicine and physical therapy providers for its Olympic Development Team, a press release said. The partnership provides Atlanta Track Club Elite with comprehensive, world-class sports medicine care from Emory Healthcare’s orthopaedics, sports and spine doctors.
Amadeus Mason, MD, assistant professor of orthopaedics and family medicine at Emory University School of Medicine and Emory Sports Medicine physician will serve as medical director for Atlanta Track Club Elite. Emory Healthcare physicians Courtney Gleason, MD, Jonathan Kim, MD, and Sara Raiser, MD will also provide sports medicine care.
Atlanta Track Club’s executive director, Rich Kenah says the elite athletes are training to compete against the best athletes in the world. The athletes will have priority access to Emory Healthcare’s 11 hospitals, advanced imaging equipment and physicians in more than 70 medical specialties. This may also include video telemedicine consults as a quicker first step to ensure any subsequent in-person visit has the proper diagnostics and is more efficient.
Emory Healthcare is the official team health care provider for the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves, and the Atlanta Dream, in addition to several college and high school athletic programs.
– Earlier this month, Tomorrow’s News Today reported that Ted’s Montana Grill is closing its Decatur location on West Ponce de Leon Avenue in addition to a location at Cumberland Mall. The Decatur restaurant had been closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A reader sent this photo of the sign being removed from the exterior of the restaurant:
