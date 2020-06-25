Biz Bits: Revival ready to reopen, Emory Healthcare partners with Atlanta Track Club

Share









Decatur, GA — Here’s a quick look at business news in our community.

– Revival and Communion, the Kevin Gillespie-owned restaurant on Church Street in Decatur, plans to reopen.

“Revival will host their first dinner on Friday, June 26,” a spokesperson for the restaurant says. “While they will be open for dine-in, all seating will be located on the covered patio and front yard only. Reservations must be made for guests to dine in. Revival will also begin offering take-out service every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Communion, the beer garden located outside in the backyard of Revival, is now open for walk-ins on Fridays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at noon. To-go orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at 470-225-6770 or by ordering online.”

To see the menu, click here.

– Chai Pani, on West Ponce de Leon in Decatur, has reopened for takeout service.