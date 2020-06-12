Board of Health to open Doraville COVID-19 testing site on Monday

Share









DECATUR, GA – According to a press release from the DeKalb County Board of Health, the Board of Health and the City of Doraville will open a COVID-19 testing site at the following location:

– Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.), 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, Ga. 30340

The Doraville location’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

As of June 9, the Buford Hwy. corridor, which includes the cities of Brookhaven, Chamblee and Doraville, has 767 of the 4,185 positive COVID-19 cases (18.3%) in DeKalb County.

“The DeKalb County Board of Health is doing its best to ensure that every resident that desires a COVID-19 test has access to one, particularly those in areas we know to have a high burden of infection,” DeKalb County District Health Director Elizabeth Ford said.

COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. However, registration is required.

Testing is also available at the following locations:

– Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034

– Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316

– Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, Ga. 30084

– Salem Bible Church, 5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest, Ga. 30058

For testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19. For more of Decaturish’s coverage on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit decaturishscrubs.com.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.