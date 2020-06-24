LOADING

Type to search

CEO Thurmond appoints permanent chief procurement officer

Metro ATL

CEO Thurmond appoints permanent chief procurement officer

Decaturish.com Jun 24, 2020
Cathryn Horner. Photo provided to Decaturish
Share

 

Decatur, GA — DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond has appointed Cathryn Horner the permanent chief procurement officer and head of the county’s Purchasing and Contracting Department, a press release said. Horner had been serving as interim chief procurement officer since November 2019.

“Cathryn Horner has worked in the Purchasing and Contracting Department for over 15 years,” CEO Thurmond said. “Her wealth of knowledge and steady leadership over the last seven months has led to the reorganization of a department that has labored under the perception of dysfunction and corruption.”

As chief procurement officer, Horner manages a department of 40 employees, an annual budget of $3 million and $149 million in contracts. Since 2004, Horner has served as a procurement manager, special projects manager and a senior procurement agent.

Before joining DeKalb County Government, Horner worked as an automation planning analyst with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta from 2002-2004. She is a certified professional public buyer and a graduate of Wesleyan College in Macon.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus