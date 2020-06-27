City of Atlanta under boil water advisory following water main break

Share









Atlanta, GA — The city of Atlanta is under a boil water advisory following a water main break at Ferst Drive Northwest and Hemphill Avenue Northwest.

The city issued the advisory on June 27. The advisory only applies to city of Atlanta residents.

“There has been a water main break on a 36-inch transmission main at Ferst Drive Northwest and Hemphill Avenue Northwest which interrupted service at the Hemphill Electric Pumping Station,” a press release from the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management says. “The Hemphill service area may experience low or no water pressure. A map of the impacted area is forthcoming.”

ATLANTA – The Department of Watershed Management (DWM) has issued a boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with Georgia EPD guidance for public advisory. DWM calls for immediate water restriction to critical uses only to allow system pressures to rebuild. There has been a water main break on a 36-inch transmission main at Ferst Dr NW and Hemphill Ave NW, which interrupted service at the Hemphill Electric Pumping Station. The Hemphill service area may experience low or no water pressure. A map of the impacted area is forthcoming. The boil water advisory will remain in place until DWM is cleared to lift the advisory following sampling protocols. In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all residents and property owners that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use, or use bottled water, for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth. The water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious. Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area. Vigorous hand washing or showers with soap and tap water should be safe for basic personal hygiene. However, if washing hands to prepare food, use boiled (then cooled) water along with handwashing soap. The public should continue to boil their water or use bottled water until the boil water advisory is lifted. If you experienced a loss of water at your address but your address is not within the area described, the City recommends you follow these precautions. The Department of Watershed Management will follow its flushing protocols for the system as a precaution and has sampled the affected zones to affirm that there is no contamination in the system. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will advise DWM when the advisory can be lifted. For updates, stay tuned to local news outlets, and connect with us on our social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @ATLWatershed.

Here are some precautions to take during a boil water advisory, according to Atlanta Watershed Management:

Hygiene Can I use tap water to wash my hands? Yes. Can I use tap water to brush my teeth? No. Use boiled water to brush your teeth. If you consume the water, it should be boiled. Is it safe to take a shower or bath? Yes. What about doing laundry? Yes, you can wash laundry. Food and Beverages Can I use my coffee maker, ice machine, water dispenser, or soda dispenser? No. Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water lines. This includes the water and ice dispensers in your refrigerator/freezer and dishwasher. If your appliance is not connected to your water line (e.g., a free standing coffee maker), you can use it, but use boiled water for consumption. When the advisory is lifted, consult the owner’s manual to find out how to flush and sanitize appliances. Can I use ice from my refrigerator/freezer? No. Do not use ice from ice trays, ice dispensers, or ice makers. Throw out all ice made with tap water. Can I use tap water to cook food (such as pasta, rice, noodles, etc.)? No. Until you receive updated instruction from local officials, boiled water should be used for food preparation. What should I do about preparing food and beverages? How should I wash fruit, vegetables, and food preparation surfaces? Wash fruits and vegetables with boiled water. Prepare drinks, such as coffee, tea, and lemonade with boiled water. Wash food preparation surfaces with boiled water. What should I do about feeding my baby? Breastfeeding is best. Continue to breastfeed. If breastfeeding is not an option, use ready- to-use baby formula, if possible. Prepare powdered or concentrated baby formula with boiled water. Wash and sterilize bottles and nipples with boiled water before use. If you cannot sterilize bottles, try to use single-serve, ready-to-feed bottles. How do I wash dishes? Use disposable plates, cups, and utensils, if possible. If you do not have disposable dishes, wash dishes by hand and use only boiled water and dish soap. Health What should I do if already drank the water? If you are concerned about your health or the health of a family member, contact your local health department. Household Information Should I give my pets boiled water? Pets can get some of the same diseases as people, so it is a good idea to give them boiled water, as well. Do I need to worry about my fish or aquatic pets (e.g., reptiles, frogs)? Contact your local pet store or veterinarian for more advice. Is it safe to water my garden and house plants? Follow the guidance of your local health authorities for advice on using tap water for household plants and gardens.

