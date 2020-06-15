City Schools of Decatur to hold millage rate hearings this week

Share









Decatur, GA — The Board of Education of the City of Decatur will hold a specially called meeting on June 16 to discuss millage rates.

Although the tentative millage rate of 20.25 mills is the same as what was adopted in the Fiscal Year 2020, due to property reassessments, this will represent an average increase of 3.13% in property taxes, if adopted.

The hearing will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 12 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Citizens are encouraged to join virtually via Zoom. The links to join each meeting can be found at the bottom of the City Schools of Decatur website.

An additional public hearing on this tax increase will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 6:15 p.m. Please check the City of Schools of Decatur website at https://www.csdecatur.net for the location of the meeting.

