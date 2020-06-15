LOADING

Type to search

City Schools of Decatur to hold millage rate hearings this week

Decatur

City Schools of Decatur to hold millage rate hearings this week

Alex Brown Jun 15, 2020
Share

 

Decatur, GA — The Board of Education of the City of Decatur will hold a specially called meeting on June 16 to discuss millage rates.

Although the tentative millage rate of 20.25 mills is the same as what was adopted in the Fiscal Year 2020, due to property reassessments, this will represent an average increase of 3.13% in property taxes, if adopted.

The hearing will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 12 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Citizens are encouraged to join virtually via Zoom. The links to join each meeting can be found at the bottom of the City Schools of Decatur website.

An additional public hearing on this tax increase will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 6:15 p.m. Please check the City of Schools of Decatur website at https://www.csdecatur.net for the location of the meeting.

Precision Hose
 

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus