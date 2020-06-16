Comet Pub & Lanes will reopen but will be reservation only for now

Share









Greater Decatur, GA — The Comet Pub & Lanes is reopening after shutting down the Suburban Plaza bowling alley due to COVID-19.

But people who want to play a game will need to reserve their spot in advance. The official reopening date is 5 p.m., June 17.

“After three months of pandemic-induced homestay, we’re happy to get up and running again,” the company announced. “While we are making many changes to hours and operation … we’re eager to provide the same great atmosphere for bowling and gathering with friends that you all are used to from The Comet.”

Going reservation only will give staff time to clean lanes and balls between games, as well as manage the number of customers in the building at any given time.

There will be only 16 lanes available for bowling to allow for more distance between groups. All guests will be required to wear a mask when they aren’t at their lane and maintain 6-feet of social distance from people who are not in their party, including other guests and staff.

Staff at the bowling alley will undergo a temperature check and health screening at the beginning of every shift. They will be required to wear masks and gloves at all times. There will be frequent sanitizing of all common surfaces and equipment. There will be frequent handwashing and glove changes.

The hours will be as follows:

Closed on Mondays.

Tues – Thurs 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fri – Sat 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sun 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To reserve a lane, click here.

