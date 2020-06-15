Decatur City Commission will consider budget, alcohol license for Ponko Chicken

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission at its June 15 meeting will consider adopting of the Fiscal Year 2021 budget and an alcoholic beverage license for Ponko Chicken, which will be located in the old Steel City Pops space at 312 Church Street.

The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s how people can view and participate in the meeting:

– View the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission work session at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video. – Register in advance to view through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92789882306. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The proposed budget is $28 million for the general fund, $15 million for capital projects funds, $5.8 million for the debt service fund, $1 million for the E911 fund, $2.8 million for the children and youth services fund, $6.6 million for the enterprise fund and $120,000 for non-major governmental funds.

The budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year reflects the immediate impacts of COVID-19 as well as ongoing impacts and even anticipates a second wave of the virus based on guidance the Commission has received from public health experts, according to City Manager Andrea Arnold.

There were no raises or other pay adjustments for employees. Arnold noted during the public budget event that this is the first time in her tenure in the city, at least 22 years, that there have not been any pay adjustments in recognition of employees. Those deemed as “essential workers” will not receive additional pay.

The general fund budget is a $555,730 increase over the prior year’s budget.

Here is how the budget compares to prior years:

There will also be some fee increases up for consideration by the City Commission.

Here is a list of the fee increases the City Commission will consider approving:

Municipal Court – Increasing the Courtware citation from $2.50 to $3.50 per citation due to an updated

licensing agreement. Public Safety – Adding the fee for inspection of temporary structures such as large tents ($50.) – Adding the fee for inspection of a special event ($100.) – Increasing the fee for CPR training to $21 for residents (In 19-20, the fee was $10. If a certification card is not needed, the training is free for residents.) Recreation – Increasing the household pool pass by $25 for residents. (In 19-20, the fee was $125 or $125 plus $10 for each additional member over 5.) – Adjusting camp and class fees for various Active Living and Children & Youth Service offerings

The alcoholic beverage license for Ponko Chicken would allow the restaurant to serve beer, wine and liquor. The application on the City Commission’s agenda says, “The restaurant is will open for business in the next few weeks and awaiting final approvals.”

