Decatur City Commission will hold budget hearing and will discuss placement of MLK marker

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission holds its regular meeting on June 1 at 7:30 p.m. and will discuss the city’s annual budget and a historical marker honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

View the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video. Register in advance to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/93855477195.

The City Commission held a work session on its budget at 4 p.m. To see the proposed budget, click here. The budget anticipates the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the budget highlights:

– The proposed 2020-2021 general fund budget estimate is $28,012,810, which is $555,730 higher (+2%) than the revised 2019-2020 general fund budget estimate; – The revised 2019-2020 general fund budget estimate is $27,457,090, which is $1,262,980 lower (-4.4%) than the adopted 2019-2020 general fund budget estimate. – There’s no change to the overall millage rate of 13.92 mills. – The budget recommends using fund balance from the general fund in the amount of $2,319,830 for the revised 2019-2020 general fund budget, including $1,290,000 for storm drainage repairs, and using fund balance in the amount of $2,289,200 for the proposed 2020-2021 general fund budget. – The budget anticipates an increase in the 2020 real property tax digest estimated at 5%. – The budget anticipates an increase of more than $350,000 (+12%) in health insurance costs over the 2019- 2020 Adopted Budget. – There are no salary increases or pay adjustments recommended for city employees. – The budget includes funding of planning efforts including the 2020 Strategic Plan, a Downtown Master Plan, and a Facilities and Greenspace Master Plan. – The budget includes funding for small business relief and affordable housing assistance. Source: Proposed 2020-2021 budget.

In other business, the City Commission is considering a resolution in support of applying to the Georgia Historical Society for a historical marker commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Here is the full resolution:

RESOLUTION SUPPORTING APPLICATION TO THE GEORGIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY FOR A HISTORICAL MARKER COMMEMORATING DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. WHEREAS, a group of Decatur High School students formed the Commemorating King Team to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.; and WHEREAS, the Commemorating King Team has researched and documented the events surrounding a traffic citation issued to Dr. King in DeKalb County and his subsequent detention and sentencing to prison and hard labor for a probation violation by a DeKalb County judge in a courtroom in downtown Decatur; and WHEREAS, this event garnered national attention and the intervention of prominent national figures including Robert F. Kennedy and then Senator John F. Kennedy in the 1960 presidential campaign; and WHEREAS, this event was pivotal to the civil rights movement and inspired a push for change in our community and the nation; and WHEREAS, a historical marker will serve to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and to memorialize the events that occurred in our community that were part of the civil rights movement that fought for the end of racial discrimination and segregation; and WHEREAS, the student members of the Commemorating King Team, including Emma Callicutt, Halle Gordon, Alonzo Labiosa, Daxton Pettus, Genesis Reddicks, Adelaide Taylor, and Liza Watson, with guidance from Decatur High School teacher Katrina Walker and project advisor Michael Warren, have taken the steps required to submit a historical marker application, including the completion of a research paper and identification of a location for the marker. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the City Commission of the City of Decatur, Georgia, hereby expresses its full support for the application to the Georgia Historical Society for a historical marker commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and supports its placement in a prominent location in downtown Decatur; and authorizes the City Manager and staff to execute all appropriate documents in pursuit thereof; BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED by the City Commission of the City of Decatur, Georgia, that the City of Decatur agrees to serve as a sponsor of the historical marker and to accept the terms of the Sponsor Agreement and Property Owner Marker Easement as required by the Georgia Historical Society. ADOPTED this ______ day of June, 2020.

