Decatur Police respond to attempted carjacking on Adair Street

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on June 20 responded to an attempted carjacking.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Adair Street. Police arrived at the scene at 10:38 p.m.

‘The victim reported she was unloading groceries from her vehicle when three males ranging in age from 16-22 years old approached her,” Sgt. John Bender said. “One of the males demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim gave the male her keys and ran inside of her residence. The males attempted to start her vehicle but were unsuccessful. No weapon was presented and no threats of violence were made toward the victim.”

Bender provided the following descriptions of the suspects:

1. African American, light skin tone, slender, short dreadlocks wearing a light colored short sleeve shirt and a white painters mask. 2. African American, dark skin tone, slender, flat top hair style, 6 feet tall wearing a black shirt and a blue mask. 3. African American, dark skin tone, slender, 6 feet tall wearing a gray shirt and blue mask.

The police did not provide any additional information.

