LOADING

Type to search

Decatur resident wins Georgia Author of the Year award

Decatur Decaturish updates

Decatur resident wins Georgia Author of the Year award

Decaturish.com Jun 22, 2020
Zoe Fishman
Share

 

Decatur, GA – Zoe Fishman, a Decatur resident, was announced the winner of the Literary Fiction Georgia Author of the Year award for her novel, “Invisible As Air.”

Fishman is also the author of “Inheriting Edith,” “Driving Lessons,” “Saving Ruth” and “Balancing Acts.” She was most recently the Executive Director of The Decatur Writers Studio as well as an instructor. She was an instructor in the Emory Continuing Education program and The Galloway School. She is currently working on her next novel and raising her two young boys in Decatur.

The Georgia Writers Association is responsible for running the Georgia Author of the Year Awards (GAYA) and all commercially published authors from Georgia are eligible for nomination. Awards in a variety of categories are announced and presented in June at the GAYA ceremony. For more information, visit www.authoroftheyear.org.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus