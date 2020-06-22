Decatur resident wins Georgia Author of the Year award

Share









Decatur, GA – Zoe Fishman, a Decatur resident, was announced the winner of the Literary Fiction Georgia Author of the Year award for her novel, “Invisible As Air.”

Fishman is also the author of “Inheriting Edith,” “Driving Lessons,” “Saving Ruth” and “Balancing Acts.” She was most recently the Executive Director of The Decatur Writers Studio as well as an instructor. She was an instructor in the Emory Continuing Education program and The Galloway School. She is currently working on her next novel and raising her two young boys in Decatur.

The Georgia Writers Association is responsible for running the Georgia Author of the Year Awards (GAYA) and all commercially published authors from Georgia are eligible for nomination. Awards in a variety of categories are announced and presented in June at the GAYA ceremony. For more information, visit www.authoroftheyear.org.

