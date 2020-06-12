Decatur road closures planned to fix aging sewer pipes

Share









Decatur, GA – On Monday, June 15, a portion of the northbound lanes near 2778 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. while crews work to rehabilitate approximately 75 linear feet of aging, ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of East Ponce de Leon Avenue will reopen on Wednesday, June 17.

Also, on Monday, June 15, a single-lane closure is set to begin along Glenwood Road near Glenwood Parkway from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This section of Glenwood Road will reopen on Thursday, June 18.

According to an announcement from the county, the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project as a part of ongoing maintenance to repair approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe to improve sewer service countywide.

Motorists and MARTA passengers should expect traffic delays stemming from the lane closure. Signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closure. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists and MARTA passengers.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

