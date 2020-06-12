LOADING

Type to search

Decatur road closures planned to fix aging sewer pipes

Decatur

Decatur road closures planned to fix aging sewer pipes

Katrina Junkin Jun 12, 2020
A map of DeKalb County.
Share

Decatur, GA – On Monday, June 15, a portion of the northbound lanes near 2778 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. while crews work to rehabilitate approximately 75 linear feet of aging, ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of East Ponce de Leon Avenue will reopen on Wednesday, June 17.

Also, on Monday, June 15, a single-lane closure is set to begin along Glenwood Road near Glenwood Parkway from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This section of Glenwood Road will reopen on Thursday, June 18.

According to an announcement from the county, the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project as a part of ongoing maintenance to repair approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe to improve sewer service countywide.

Motorists and MARTA passengers should expect traffic delays stemming from the lane closure. Signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closure. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists and MARTA passengers.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

Precision Hose
 

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us provide coverage of our local elections. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus