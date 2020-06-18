Decaturish asking for more support after site hits a million page views for June, overloads server

Share









Decatur, GA — Decaturish is asking for more reader support after a surge event temporarily took the site offline on June 17.

A story written by contributor George Chidi about Atlanta Police walkouts caused a massive influx of traffic, at one point resulting in 11,000 unique visits per second. The highest unique visits per second Decaturish usually records is 300. Our site host performed an emergency upgrade to help us handle the surge.

The influx caused Decaturish to hit a million page views for the month as of June 18. The record before that was set last month when Decaturish hit 466,000 page views. Last month’s spike in traffic resulted in the site being upgraded to a dedicated server, doubling our monthly hosting costs. The dedicated server was equipped to handle up to a million views a month. We have surpassed that. There will likely be additional costs, but we don’t know what those will be at this time.

Unfortunately, a spike in page views does not automatically translate into increased revenues to cover increased costs. Advertising revenues for all news websites are down due to the pandemic. Our advertising revenues are down 34 percent compared to the same period in 2019. (If you’re interested in advertising, please email advertise@decaturish.com.) Paying supporters have increased, however, and there are currently 1,200 of them paying at least $3 a month.

That support will be more crucial than ever as we work to keep up with reader demand. If you read us and appreciate the work we do, please sign up to become a supporter today.

