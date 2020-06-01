Decaturish seeks equity review to help create new editorial policies

Share









Decaturish.com would like to hire a person or group of persons to conduct an equity review of its coverage.

The budget for this project is $500. While we are open to some negotiation on the cost, we also have to be mindful of keeping costs under control so we can continue covering important stories related to race and equity in our community.

The end goal of the project would be to help us develop new editorial policies that will make our coverage more inclusive and equitable. As an example, Decaturish routinely follows the Associated Press style guidelines when making editorial decisions. According to the style guide, “black” is the appropriate style for referring to Black Americans. However, there’s been a push to change the style to use the upper case, so it would appear as “Black” in news stories. Decaturish has already implemented this change, but the commitment to more equitable and inclusive coverage will require more than capitalizing a word.

The site launched in 2013. We would like someone to review our coverage and identify areas where we could improve. We want the person or persons conducting this review to ask us questions about why we made certain editorial decisions and to help us develop new editorial policies that will guide our work going forward.

We would like the report on the results of the equity review to be completed by the end of the month and we will publish the full report, along with new editorial guidelines, on Decaturish.com. All interested parties should contact us at editor@decaturish.com with a proposal. Please put “equity review” in the subject line.

If any of our supporters would like to donate specifically toward this effort, you may make a one-time contribution by clicking here. Any funds received in excess of what’s needed to complete the review will be used to continue supporting our ongoing coverage of our community.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us provide coverage of our local elections. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.