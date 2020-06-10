LOADING

Decaturish Twitch show will discuss June 9 election results

Dan Whisenhunt Jun 10, 2020
Artwork by Sharna Fulton
Decatur, GA — The June 9 election results are still rolling in after a chaotic Election Day.

The June 10 Decaturish Twitch show will talk about the results and try to get to the bottom of what happened.

The show begins at 6 p.m. and the show is generally broadcast on Twitch at 6 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday. To watch the broadcast, click here. If you’re a Twitch user, please give us a follow.

The lineup for tonight’s show is up in the air, but DeKalb County Democratic Committee Chair John Jackson and Board of Registration & Elections member Baoky Vu have agreed to join us. Potential guests include Marjorie Hall with DeKalb Strong and Gabriel Sterling, Chief Operating Officer at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. Decaturish columnists Hans Utz and George Chidi may also join in the discussion.

We hope you will join us for tonight’s show.

