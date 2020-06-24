DeKalb Alphas March for Justice kicks off June 27

Share









Stone Mountain, GA – Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. – Nu Mu Lambda Chapter (DeKalb Alphas) in partnership with NAACP DeKalb County Branch will lead a March for Justice on Saturday, June 27, a press release says. The march and protest will kick off at 10:30 a.m. from Wade Walker YMCA, 5605 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.

The DeKalb Alphas, a life member of the NAACP, has been committed to raising awareness of social justice issues impacting communities of color for 40 years. They invite citizens throughout Metro Atlanta to join in solidarity for a peaceful protest against institutional racism, injustices in the criminal justice system, police brutality, and inadequate educational and economic resources in minority communities.

The March for Justice will end at Stone Mountain Park with a moment of silence in memory of George Floyd and a historical presentation of Stone Mountain.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. develops leaders, promotes brotherhood and academic excellence while providing service and advocacy for our communities. For more information, visit www.dekalbalphas.org.

