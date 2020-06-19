DeKalb County announces COVID-19 grant support program for nonprofits

Share









Decatur, GA – DeKalb County is allocating $1 million for a nonprofit based grant program to assist residents that have an immediate need for overdue rent, mortgage assistance, utility assistance, food or other unforeseen financial emergency needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release said.

Nonprofit organizations that serve the county are encouraged to apply by the June 24 deadline.

Funding for this program will come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Interested nonprofit organizations may complete a COVID-19 Citizens Assistance Program Application Request form and more details about eligibility at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.

